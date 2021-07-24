HYDERABAD

24 July 2021 21:35 IST

‘Scheme will turn out to be the torch-bearer of steps to liberate SCs, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed the government’s readiness to spend ₹ 80,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore on Dalit Bandhu scheme for eligible SCs.

Addressing a meeting at his camp office with supporters of Banda Srinivas who was appointed as chairman of State SC Development Corporation, Mr. Rao said the scheme will turn out to be the torch-bearer of steps to liberate SCs from social and economic disparities in the country. Therefore, it was the responsibility of everyone to work with commitment to make the programme a success.

He said Dalit Bandhu will succeed in the same way as other initiatives of TRS in the past over which people had apprehensions. For instance, the Statehood movement, 24-hour power supply and Rythu Bandhu evoked doubts in the minds of public over their success, but the party proved them wrong.

Advertising

Advertising

He reminded them that the financial assistance under the scheme would be completely free. It was not a loan or repayable to anyone. It was aimed to credit the money to the bank accounts of beneficiaries directly without the involvement of middlemen. The guarantees that were sought by banks earlier were eliminated. The beneficiaries must multiply the money with investments in a business model.