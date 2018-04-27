800 TS cops for Karnataka poll duty

The State government has assured Karnataka of extending necessary cooperation in the smooth conduct of elections on May 12.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi said more than 800 police personnel from the State were being deployed for election duty. The government was taking steps to ensure that security at all check posts along the Karnataka border was being beefed up.

He was speaking at a video-conference convened by the Centre with Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and other senior officials of the States bordering Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Secretary Ratna Prabha and the DGP Nilamani N. Raju sought the State government’s cooperation in the peaceful conduct of elections.

He wanted the General Administration Department to issue detailed guidelines for the collectors and superintendents of police of the border districts on the steps that should be taken to ensure effective coordination with officials of the neighbouring State. Five districts - Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Vikarabad - share borders with Karnataka and steps would be taken to close the liquor outlets within 5 km of the border 48 hours before the commencement of polling.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy said the process for exchanging data relating to persons with criminal background had commenced. The department on its part had posted additional DGP (law and order) Jitender as nodal officer to oversee the poll-related aspects.