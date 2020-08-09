80% private hospitals in GHMC limits lack fire safety system

HYDERABAD

No action taken since blaze at children’s hospital last Oct.

Around 80% of the 1,500 private hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits do not follow fire safety regulations, officials of the civic body have said.

In October last year, a fire accident broke out at Shine Children’s Hospital in L.B. Nagar here in which an infant died. Eight months have elapsed since the incident, but no action has been taken against any private hospital not complying with fire safety norms. Recalling the accident, officials in GHMC said 80% of the hospitals do not have requisite measures such as fire safety installations and emergency exits.

After the incident, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and officials from GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) Wing had issued letters and notices to the hospital managements asking for fire no-objection certificate. Besides, the EVDM wing asked for occupancy certificate, trade license and other documents.

Though DMHOs informed the hospitals that action will be taken if any lapses are found during inspection, no punitive or further corrective measures were taken. GHMC officials followed up with inspections and discussions till mid January. Officials from the two departments held several rounds of discussions with the managements.

Now, officials are in a quandary as all hospitals are of great significance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We can seal the hospitals. But people will be affected,” GHMC officials said, adding that Shine Children’s Hospital continues to remain closed.