80% private hospitals in GHMC limits lack fire safety system

Around 80% of the 1,500 private hospitals in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits do not follow fire safety regulations, officials of the civic body have said.
In October last year, a fire accident broke out at Shine Children’s Hospital in L.B. Nagar here in which an infant died. Eight months have elapsed since the incident, but no action has been taken against any private hospital not complying with fire safety norms. Recalling the accident, officials in GHMC said 80% of the hospitals do not have requisite measures such as fire safety installations and emergency exits.
After the incident, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and officials from GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) Wing had issued letters and notices to the hospital managements asking for fire no-objection certificate. Besides, the EVDM wing asked for occupancy certificate, trade license and other documents.
Though DMHOs informed the hospitals that action will be taken if any lapses are found during inspection, no punitive or further corrective measures were taken. GHMC officials followed up with inspections and discussions till mid January. Officials from the two departments held several rounds of discussions with the managements.
Now, officials are in a quandary as all hospitals are of great significance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We can seal the hospitals. But people will be affected,” GHMC officials said, adding that Shine Children’s Hospital continues to remain closed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath