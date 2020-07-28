80% data breaches due to stolen credentials: study

With a large number of employees working from home given the novel coronavirus pandemic, 80% of breaches are due to stolen or brute-forced credentials, a Verizon Business study on impact of COVID-19 on data breach landscape has revealed.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, states that a large number of these breaches occur via web apps or the cloud.

The study report points to an increase in employees working from home and maintaining external workstations for remote access and are dependent on Software as service (SaaS) platform as a possible reason for this trend.

Prashant Gupta, head of Solutions, Verizon Business, said that due to the pandemic, a large number of companies were adopting SaaS solutions in a hurried manner. While these solutions and the cloud were not less secure, this adoption was done in situations of fewer personnel and revenue, which increases the risk.

474 instances

The report also shows that between March 1 and June 1 this year, as many as 474 data publicly disclosed instances were added, out of which 36 were confirmed as related to COVID-19 pandemic.

The report portended a rise in ramsonware, and noted that in the COVID-19 breach dataset, ransomware groups had taken copy of the data before posting it online and on a website of their choice.

Of the 474 incidents, 128 were ransomware incidents and 34 were confirmed breaches.

The number of breaches since last year had increased by nearly double with 3,950 confirmed breaches, as against 2,103 recorded in 2019.