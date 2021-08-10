8-year-old killed after almirah falls on her

An 8-year-old girl was killed after a wooden almirah in a school room where she was playing with her younger sibling tipped over and fell on her.

According to Medipally police, who are investigating the case, the unfortunate incident happened on Monday. They identified the victim as Keerthi.

The victim’s mother Srilatha, who works as an aayah in a private school in Boduppal, took the siblings along with her to the place of work. The siblings then entered a room and began playing when the wooden almirah fell on the victim.

“The father of the victim is a mason and the mother works in the school where the incident took place. Keerthi was playing with her 5-year-old sister Rohitha in the room. The victim suffered a head injury was rushed to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. We have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC,” police said.