8-year-old boy drowns

A eight-year-old boy drowned in a water body at Moosapet of Kukatpally here on Thursday.

The boy, Enni Naveen, son of Enni Venkat Rao from Pragathi Nagar, went for swimming with four of his friends behind Ranganatha Swamy temple in the area.

According to police, the victim, a third class student of Panchsheel School, who did not know how to swim, entered the water and drowned around 10.30 a.m.

Other boys who were on the bank noticed him struggling to come out and alerted his mother, who brought him out with the help of locals, police said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A case was registered.