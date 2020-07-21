8 teams to crack down on camel slaughter

Complying with the High Court’s directions against camel slaughter, the government has constituted eight teams to conduct raids on illegal slaughterhouses within GHMC limits.

The teams comprise officials from GHMC, Police, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary departments, and will conduct inspections to spot the illegal slaughterhouses and check for slaughtering of camels and other prohibited animals.

Through a statement on Tuesday, GHMC has warned the general public against engaging in transportation, illegal slaughter and sale of camel meat within its purview. Any violation is punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and GHMC Act, and could attract imprisonment up to five years with fine, it said.