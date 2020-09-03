8 SME branches opened

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened eight new SME branches in Telangana, taking the number of such facilities for small and medium enterprises of the bank in the State to 49.

The eight branches were digitally inaugurated by SBI Managing Director (R&DB) Challa Srinivasulu Setty, in the presence of SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra. The new branches are in Balanagar, Bible House, Balkampet, Kattedan, Parishram Bhavan, Yellareddyguda, Huzurabad and Karimnagar.

A release said SBI had created a separate SME vertical and recently implemented several measures to revamp the SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring with least turn-around time.

On the measures initiated for SMEs during COVID-19, it said besides sanctioning new loans, relief measures such as 10% additional fund-based working capital limits by way of Common COVID 19 Emergency Credit Line and 20% of additional fund-based working capital limits under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line were provided to existing SME borrowers. Under Common COVID 19 Emergency Credit Line facility, the bank had sanctioned ₹415 crore.

Mr. Setty said SBI was working to provide maximum product delivery on its platform YONO.He urged the operating functionaries to imbibe the 10 qualities of ‘Karma Yogi’ as envisaged in ‘mission Karma Yogi’ initiative of the Centre for bringing about improvement in customer service and delivery.

Mr. Mishra said SBI Hyderabad Circle was committed to providing all support to MSME segment.