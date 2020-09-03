8 SME branches opened

State Bank of India (SBI) has opened eight new SME branches in Telangana, taking the number of such facilities for small and medium enterprises of the bank in the State to 49.
The eight branches were digitally inaugurated by SBI Managing Director (R&DB) Challa Srinivasulu Setty, in the presence of SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra. The new branches are in Balanagar, Bible House, Balkampet, Kattedan, Parishram Bhavan, Yellareddyguda, Huzurabad and Karimnagar.
A release said SBI had created a separate SME vertical and recently implemented several measures to revamp the SME segment for providing quick sanctions, disbursement and better monitoring with least turn-around time.
On the measures initiated for SMEs during COVID-19, it said besides sanctioning new loans, relief measures such as 10% additional fund-based working capital limits by way of Common COVID 19 Emergency Credit Line and 20% of additional fund-based working capital limits under Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line were provided to existing SME borrowers. Under Common COVID 19 Emergency Credit Line facility, the bank had sanctioned ₹415 crore.
Mr. Setty said SBI was working to provide maximum product delivery on its platform YONO.He urged the operating functionaries to imbibe the 10 qualities of ‘Karma Yogi’ as envisaged in ‘mission Karma Yogi’ initiative of the Centre for bringing about improvement in customer service and delivery.
Mr. Mishra said SBI Hyderabad Circle was committed to providing all support to MSME segment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath