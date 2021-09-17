8 MMTS specials from Sunday night

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 22:28 IST

Eight MMTS specials

tomorrow night

SCR will run eight MMTS special trains to various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of Sept 19-20 (between 22:00 hrs and 04:00 hrs) between Secunderabad-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampalli, Lingampalli-Hyderabad, Hyderabad -Secunderabad Hyderabad-Lingampalli, Lingampalli-Falaknuma and Falaknuma-Secunderabad. These special services are for the benefit of people witnessing the Ganesh idols’ immersion on the final day, said a press release.