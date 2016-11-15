8 lakh acres SRSP ayacut to be given water for Rabi

The Irrigation Department has finalised the action plan for water release to 8 lakh acres ayacut under Sriramsagar project (SRSP) during the current Rabi season.

It has also been decided to follow tail-to-head method being adopted by Madhya Pradesh in releasing water to the ayacut.

sHowever, the new approach would be implemented only in some distributaries and minor canals on experimental basis.

Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao, who conducted a video conference from Secretariat on Monday on water release to SRSP ayacut, said the new approach in water release was expected to prevent the problem of the tail-end lands in the ayacut not getting water.

He stated that about 5.39 lakh acres ayacut under the project was given water during the Kharif season. It was decided to give water to the second crop to that ayacut under Lakshmi, Saraswati and Kakatiya canals and Kaddam project in addition 2.61 lakh acres ayacut would be given water for the first crop in the Rabi in addition to 5.39 lakh acres that was given water during Kharif.

Plug leakages

The Minister directed the engineers to walk along the main canals, sub-canals and distributaries to find out leakages, possibility of pipings due to weak bunds and other bottlenecks so that repairs could be taken up on war-footing before the release of water. He also told them to identify the stretches where permanent repairs could be taken immediately after the water release for Rabi crops.

He suggested the engineers to send the proposals by the month-end so that works could be sanctioned and be taken up immediately after agriculture operations were over. He told them to utilise funds under repair, renovation and restoration (RRR) of water bodies scheme for works needed to be up taken up immediately.

Asking the engineers to manage release of water properly without any wastage, the Minister stated that works would be speeded up to give water to Mid Manair and Lower Manair by December next year.