8 killed in road accidents

HYDERABAD

19 September 2021 19:18 IST

Car hits lorry caught up in traffic caused by Nalgonda mishap

Eight persons were killed in separate road accidents, one of them a freak mishap in Nalgonda district, on Sunday.

On the outskirts of Mutyalammagudem in Kattangur mandal of Nalgonda district, a couple and their friend were killed when their speeding car hit a container truck ahead and crashed into a roadside tree. The accident led to a huge traffic jam as the woman and her small daughter were still trapped inside the mangled car that led to the police take up a rescue act that took sometime.

A lorry that had halted in the tail end of the traffic jam became the cause of the second accident at the same spot. Another speeding car came and hit the lorry, resulting in the death of Jangam Sivaprasad (23) and Romala Vinay (21) from Hyderabad.

The victims in the first accident were identified as Kadiri Gopal Reddy (31) and his wife Rachana (31) of Cheemakurthi in Ongole district. Their friend from Hyderabad Prashant also died in the mishap. Gopal Reddy was an employee of the mining department in Rajasthan who had resigned from his job recently as he got a better assignment in South Africa.

Gopal and his wife came to Hyderabad after leaving Rajasthan, where they lived for nine years, and picked up Prashant to proceed to their native village in Ongole via Vijayawada. Their car lost control and hit the container proceeding ahead in the same direction. While Gopal and Prashant died on the spot, Rachana succumbed at a hospital in Nakrekal. Her daughter Riyansi suffered injuries.

Near Maddimadugu village of Podara mandal in Nagarkurnool district, an RTC bus of Devarakonda depot rammed an auto killing two women and a man and grievously injuring three others. All of them were from a single family of a tribal hamlet near Miryalaguda. The family had visited Maddimadugu village to tonsure the heads of a couple of children on Saturday and were returning home after an overnight stay in an auto.