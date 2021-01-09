8 inter-State drug peddlers held

Hyderabad

09 January 2021 23:03 IST

Eight members of an inter-State drug peddling gang were apprehended by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police on Saturday. Police also seized 650 kg ganja, an Eicher truck, a four wheeler, 10 mobile phones, all worth ₹86 lakh, apart from ₹60,000 in cash.

The accused, Pathala Nagesh, Mogga Hari, Ravada Venkata Kishore Reddy, Guddeti Kannama Naidu, Ganji Teja, Maggi Chakravarthy, Gurugolli Appal Reddy and Pasupuneti Shivaji from Andhra Pradesh, were caught near Pedda Amberpet crossroads at Hayathnagar while they were transporting the contraband drug from Visakhapatnam agency area to Zaheerabad of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

