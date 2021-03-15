8, including 2 juveniles, held for murder

Hyderabad

15 March 2021 20:01 IST

Victim was a history sheeter, involved in several cases, including murder

Eight persons, including two juveniles, were apprehended by the Falaknuma police here on Monday in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Mohammed Jaber. The 25-year-old Jaber, a welder, was a history-sheeter of Mailardevpalli police station.

The arrested are 21-year-old Mohammed Ismail, 19-year-old Mohammed Sameer and 19-year-old Mohammed Zubair from Kalapathar, 21-year-old Saif Ali Khan from Shaheen Nagar, 28-year-old Mohammed Shanawaz Ghazi from Nawabsab Kunta, 19-year-old Syed Hasham from Basharath Nagar and two juveniles boys.

The victim who was involved in several criminal cases, including murder, was killed by the accused due to the previous enmity, police said.

Meanwhile, the Rein Bazar police arrested six persons in connection with thee murder of Mohammed Parvez alias Farru don, a history-sheeter with Jawaharnagar police station.

The arrested are 23-year-old Shaik Suleman, 24-year-old Shaik Feroz (24), 20-year-old Syed Zameen and 38-year-old Syed Sadiq from Yakutpura and 23-year-old Shaik Essa and 21-year-old Shaik Awaiz from Santoshnagar.