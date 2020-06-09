8 IAS trainees attached to Secretariat

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 23:22 IST

Among the eight, three are natives of Telangana

Eight IAS officers of 2018 batch of Telangana cadre, after the completion of their 50-week district attachment as assistant collectors (under training) in their respective districts, have been attached to the Telangana Secretariat for two weeks (from June 9 to 20).

Each IAS trainee has been allotted to the following departments: Education, Health, Medical & Health Family Welfare, Irrigation & Command Area Development, Finance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, Agriculture, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development.

The Secretariat attachment was preceded by a de-briefing session on District Attachment at the MCR HRD Institute on Monday.

After the completion of the Secretariat attachment, the IAS trainees will report to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on July 6 to undergo Phase-II of their professional training.

All the eight IAS officers are from the engineering stream, including IAS-2017 topper Anudeep Durishetty. Among the eight, three are natives of Telangana, two each from Bihar and Maharashtra and one is from Andhra Pradesh. These officers include Koya Sree Harsha (Telangana), Abhilasha Abhinav (Bihar), Kumar Deepak (Bihar), Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao (Maharashtra), Tejas Nandlal Pawar (Maharashtra), Adarsh Surabhi (Telangana) and Budumajji Satya Prasad (Andhra Pradesh).

Director General of the Institute and Special Chief Secretary to government B.P. Acharya, who spoke at the de-briefing session, said that the objective of the Secretariat attachment was to enable the trainees get an exposure to the working dynamics of the State government at the headquarters level.

“An interaction with the Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary concerned of the respective departments, who will be the mentors for the IAS trainees, will be a great platform for them not only to learn about the working of the departments in terms of processing of files, inter-departmental consultations, and drafting of notes, but also to understand the formulation and execution of policies at the level of Secretariat,” he stated and advised the trainees to use the rich experience of their mentors in enhancing their learning quotient.

Additional directors general at MCR HRD Institute Harpreet Singh and Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka also attended the de-briefing session.