8 held for cheating people in Digital Marketing Scam

Eight persons including two Vodafone distributors were arrested by officials of the Special Operations Team, Rachalonda police, for cheating people under the guise of digital marketing.

The accused used fake SIM cards to unscrupulously impersonate customers and claim money from manufacturers or service providers.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Miryala Sandeep (26), the kingpin of the scam, who ran SCS Technologies, B. Murali Krishna (28), a Vodafone recharge distributor, Kacham Ravikanth (32), also a Vodafone distributor, B. Manoj Kumar Goud, Anugu Surendar Reddy, Jeniga Srinivas and Manakonduru Venu Madhav. All of them worked under Sandeep, who was the owner of ‘Affiliated Network’.

An ‘Affiliated Network’ is a digital marketing agent, which will have its own agents known as ‘publishers’, which gather details like phone numbers and email addresses of people from various sources. These agents under the ‘Affiliated Network’ does the actual marketing work which the general public gets through SMS, phone calls or sees on social media.

Whenever there is a successful response from a customer or the public, the agents get a fixed amount which is sent to their accounts. In this case, Sandeep took more than 4,000 SIM cards, activated them and those working under him impersonated as customers, fraudulently earning money. They used ID proofs collected by some of the accused to activate the sim cards they obtained from Ravikanth and Krishna.

“The success chances are very bleak just 10 per cent. That is why they took all deactivated sims and used them,” said SOT inspector Narsing Rao. After arresting the accused, the Rachakonda police seized eight laptops, 89 cellphones, 4950 SIM cards and ₹50,000 in cash was seized from the accused.