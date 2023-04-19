8 girls of social welfare residential school test positive for COVID-19

April 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

With the detection of eight COVID-19 cases among students of the Social Welfare Residential School for girls in Thorrur on Tuesday, the total number of the active cases in Mahabubabad district has risen to 35.

According to sources, a little over 60 students of the Social Welfare residential school in Thorrur were tested, of which eight were diagnosed with Coronavirus infection on Tuesday. They were sent to their residences with an advice to remain in home isolation for five days.

Sources in the Health Department said that 14 students and four teachers from a government-aided private school in Garla mandal tested positive for COVID-19 during a screening camp held on Monday. All of them were isolated in separate rooms on the premises of their residential educational institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining COVID-19 cases were reported from Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Bayyaram and other mandals.

When contacted, District Surveillance and Immunisation Officer Raj Kumar said both RAT and RTPCR tests were being conducted for suspected cases. There was no need to panic, he said, adding that a strict surveillance was being maintained and all arrangements were in place to administer the Corbevax vaccine as booster dose at all the vaccination points across the district from Thursday.