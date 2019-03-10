1.79 kg of gold seized from Sudanese

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Hyderabad airport customs on Saturday arrested a Sudan national when she was trying to smuggle 1.79 kg of gold worth ₹ 58.21 lakh.

The woman reached Hyderabad on Emirates flight (flight No. EK 524) from Dubai. When she was getting out of the airport through the green channel, the sleuths of AIU intercepted her and an examination of her hand baggage resulted in the recovery of 15 gold bullion wrapped with aluminium foil and black adhesive tape.

The gold was concealed in three polythene covers in the passenger’s hand baggage. The woman was a frequent flyer between Dubai and Hyderabad in the past three months, the officials said.