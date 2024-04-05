ADVERTISEMENT

₹7.89 lakh cash, 1 kg alprazolam worth ₹15 lakh seized  

April 05, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Medchal police Special Operation Team along with Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) seized ₹7.89 lakh cash along with one kilogram alprazolam worth ₹15 lakh during routine vehicle check on Thursday.

Ellanki Sai Kumar Goud, 37, was arrested when the officials stopped a compact SUV on the Bachupalli crossroad in Genome Valley. The police also arrested another supplier, 45-year-old Kothapalli Satya Narayana, a resident Siddipet while the third accused, Rakesh of Mahabubnagar is currently absconding.

As part of interrogation, Goud revealed he was supplying the drug in Gumadila, Shivampeta and Medchal areas.

Interestingly, Satya Narayana escaped in a case two days ago when five kilograms of the drug was seized by Karkhana police. Moreover, he was earlier arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Excise police of Mirdoddi in Siddpet in which 50 kg of diazepam was seized. He started smuggling again after his release two months ago, the officials said. The Genome Valley Police are further investigating the case. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the absconding supplier.  

