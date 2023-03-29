HamberMenu
77 new CCTV cameras to bolster surveillance in Hyderabad central zone limits 

March 29, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand at the inauguration of the 77 CCTV cameras on Wednesday.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand at the inauguration of the 77 CCTV cameras on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Improved electronic surveillance in the city has contributed to a dip in crime rate, improved women safety and helped detect property cases, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said on Wednesday.

He said the State government according top priority to allocating resources to the police department, and setting up a world-class command control centre was ensuring peace, sound Law & Order, and helping economic development.

The command control centre, he said, would shortly integrate feed from 10 lakh CCTV cameras in the State.

Speaking at the inauguration of 77 CCTV cameras in the central zone limits, covering 34 different locations in Chikkadpally, Musheerabad and Gandhinagar police station limits, he said the community-owned CCTV projects, which had taken a backseat during the pandemic time, were witnessing a revival now.

The CCTV units were set up at a cost of ₹25 lakh contributed by nine people in the area. They will be installed in crime-prone and other vital junctions in the three police limits.

Mr. Anand, addressing the gathering, explained the significance of CCTV cameras in controlling crime. The event witnessed the screening of a 10-minute documentary on the importance of electronic surveillance with examples from real-life incidents. He added that efforts were underway to fix the defunct cameras through Drones and Cameras Maintenance Organisation.

Musheerabad legislator Muta Gopal and DCP (Central) M.Venkateswarlu were present.

