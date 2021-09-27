763 grams gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Gold valuing Rs. 34.24 lakh concealed in cookie and chocolate boxes.

Hyderabad

27 September 2021 13:56 IST

An international passenger who tried to smuggle in foreign origin gold was booked by the Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Monday.

The accused passenger concealed 763.660 grams of gold valued at ₹34.24 lakh in cookie and chocolate boxes.

According to officials, the passenger arrived at RGIA by Jazeera Flight no J9-1403 from Riyadh via Kuwait. Further investigation is on.