75th anniversary of Bharat Scouts and Guides celebrated

Published - November 07, 2024 10:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the 75th anniversary of Bharat Scouts and Guides on Thursday (November 7). It held a walkathon, presented general manager Arun Kumar Jain a ‘Flag Day’ sticker and unveiled a special logo on the occasion. Chief personnel officer G.R.S. Rao flagged of the walkathon. The Flag Day sticker was also presented to additional GM and BSG president Neeraj Agrawal and state commissioner and principal chief commercial manager Padmaja. The foundation day was celebrated as part of the Scout Guide Week-2024 (November 3-9), said a press release.

