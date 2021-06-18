754 2BHK units to be launched

After a long gap caused by several factors, prominent among them the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, another set of 754 units from the double bedroom housing project in the city will soon be launched by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao.

Handing over of the units at four locations in the city will start from June 26 onwards in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Prashanth Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, the GHMC informed through a statement on Friday.

Of the total, 400 units which are built at Ambedkar Nagar of Ramgopalpet, will be handed over on June 26. They have been built with a cost of ₹28.05 crore.

On June 28, a total of 162 units built with a cost of ₹14.01 crore at Potti Sriramulu Nagar near Masab Tank will be given away to the beneficiaries, followed by 180 more units built with a cost of ₹15.57 crore at G.Y. Reddy Compound near Bansilalpet on July 1.

Twelve units at Golla Komaraiah Colony in Secunderabad built with a cost of ₹85 lakh will be handed over to the beneficiaries on July 5.

While the government intended to build a lakh double bedroom housing units as part of the poor people’s housing scheme, construction of 79,583 units has already been completed.

However, the allotment of the completed units has been very poor, going by the release of only about 2,500 units at 12 locations, and handing over of mere 1,750 units. While government has kept mum about the reasons for non-allotment, sources say that the beneficiary identification, which ought to have been done before grounding of the projects, has not been done so far.