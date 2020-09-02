75,000 2-BHK units will be ready by year-end: KTR

MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao at a review meeting with officials in the city on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

02 September 2020 23:37 IST

Satisfied at road works completed during lockdown

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao has announced that a total of 75,000 double bedroom housing units for the city’s poor will be ready for distribution by the year-end.

He revealed this to legislators from the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency during a meeting conducted with them about the city’s development works at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

He reviewed various developmental works in the meeting along with Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan and Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, and expressed satisfaction at the road works having been finished taking advantage of the the lockdown time.

Each legislator has, during the meeting, apprised the Minister about the works that need to be taken up in the respective constituencies. They expressed happiness at the fast pace of infrastructural projects like SRDP, with special emphasis on LB Nagar crossroads, where a thorough makeover was achieved, a press statement has informed.

The legislators made request for graveyards/cremation grounds with all facilities, one for each constituency, and lake development works. They handed over representations for various works to the Minister.

Later, the Mr. KTR reviewed the city’s sanitation and other aspects with GHMC zonal commissioners in a meeting attended by Mr. Bonthu Ram Mohan, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar.

He asked the zonal commissioners to take additional measures for improvement of sanitation. He issued directions for construction of public toilets in a large scale by October 2.

He asked the officials to expedite the lake beautification works.