GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

73-year-old man suffering from fluid accumulation in brain operated

Published - June 20, 2024 07:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, have successfully treated a 73-year-old man suffering from fluid accumulation in brain.

Shankar Rao, from Visakhapatnam, had been experiencing problems for six months, including loss of bladder control, slow walking, and memory lapses. After visiting multiple hospitals, he finally consulted neurosurgeon at Kamineni Hospital S. Ramesh.

Examination revealed fluid accumulation in the patient’s brain which was gradually removed from his spine over three days. A stent was then placed in his brain to drain fluid to the abdomen for normal expulsion. This significantly improved his condition, Dr. Ramesh said.

“Shankar Rao is expected to remain stable for the next five years with regular check-ups and necessary medication,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.