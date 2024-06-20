73-year-old man suffering from fluid accumulation in brain operated

Doctors at Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, have successfully treated a 73-year-old man suffering from fluid accumulation in brain.

Shankar Rao, from Visakhapatnam, had been experiencing problems for six months, including loss of bladder control, slow walking, and memory lapses. After visiting multiple hospitals, he finally consulted neurosurgeon at Kamineni Hospital S. Ramesh.

Examination revealed fluid accumulation in the patient’s brain which was gradually removed from his spine over three days. A stent was then placed in his brain to drain fluid to the abdomen for normal expulsion. This significantly improved his condition, Dr. Ramesh said.

“Shankar Rao is expected to remain stable for the next five years with regular check-ups and necessary medication,” he added.