70 pc of road repairs done: HMR

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials on Friday claimed that they had completed major portion (70 per cent) of road restoration works taken up in all the three corridors at a cost of Rs. 15 crore during the last few weeks.

Metro Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy, who inspected the ongoing works at various locations including Secunderabad, Begumpet, Krishnanagar and Jubilee Hills, along with senior officials, stated that while the Road No.36 of Jubilee Hills was restored by a combination of BT and paver blocks, other bad road patches in the Corridor Three - Nagole to Hi-Tec City were being repaired with bitumen.

Minor repairs

Minor repairs were also being done from Miyapur to L.B. Nagar as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was slated to take up a major revamp of the entire stretch at a total cost of Rs. 40 crore in the next few days.

The combination of cement and paver blocks being laid at locations which are prone to water staganation and leakages from the sewers and storm water drains would offer a permanent solution if the work was done as per norms.

Such relaying work was currently underway at the Lakdikapul Metro station area in a stretch of about 230 metres from Venkateshwara Hotel to Bharat petrol pump.

New technology

Road on Venkateshwara Hotel side is low-lying, prone to water logging and has a total width of about 12 metres of which eight metres portion of the width is being concretised with multilevel concrete layers using Vacuum De-watered Flooring (VDF) technology.

It helps in quick setting of concrete with the required strength and special curing compound is used to make the newly laid road motorable within a week. A portion of the road has been made available for the traffic.

Multiple sewer lines, storm water lines, telephone cable conduits etc., running below the road are also being strengthened and de-silted Any future repairs or fresh utility lines can be taken up from the extreme end of the road, he added. Chief Engineer Md. Ziauddin and others were present.