ADVERTISEMENT

70-feet Khairtabad Ganesh idol immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake amidst grand procession

Published - September 17, 2024 03:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The popular 70 -ft clay Ganesh idol of Khairatabad, called ‘Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi’, was immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) afternoon. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Amidst chants of ‘Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai’ and the blaring of horns, the towering 70-feet Khairtabad Ganesh idol was immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake on the afternoon of Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shobha Yatra, or immersion procession, began around 7 a.m., passing through Sensation Theatre, Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, and the Telugu Thalli flyover, before reaching Crane No. 4 on the PVNR Marg, the designated spot for the immersion.

The immersion procession of Khairatabad Ganesh idol began around 7 a.m. of Tuesday (September 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As the procession neared the Telugu Thalli flyover, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with senior officials from the Hyderabad City Police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), arrived at PVNR Marg to inspect the cranes that will continue to immerse idols until Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The immersion procession of Khairatabad Ganesh idol began around 7 a.m. of Tuesday (September 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Once the Chief Minister left the venue, the idol continued its journey, reaching PVNR Marg around 12:15 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While a special puja was performed, marking the conclusion of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the crane operators got to work. Devotional songs filled the air, broadcast from a small pickup truck leading the way. Onlookers, separated by tall barricades, danced to the music as they watched the grand procession.

The 70 -feet clay Ganesh idol of Khairatabad, called ‘Sri Saptamukha Maha Shakti Ganapathi’, on the way to immersion in the Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) afternoon. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

By 1:30 p.m., the crane lifted the tall idol, and it was slowly submerged into the waters of Hussain Sagar. Hundreds of devotees crowded against the fencing, eager to capture the final moments of the immersion. In their excitement, some devotees broke through the barricades to get a closer view of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US