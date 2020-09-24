7 IPS officials test positive

Hyderabad

24 September 2020 23:13 IST

They are undergoing mid-career training at NPA

Seven Indian Police Service officers from various States undergoing Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) Phase-III at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) tested positive for coronavirus.

As they were asymptomatic, the administration isolated them in special facilities on the campus. The primary contact of the victims were also identified and they too were isolated.

Confirming this to The Hindu, NPA Director Atul Karwal said 79 IPS officials from across the country, with seven to nine years of service, came to their alma mater in the second week of September, to prepare themselves for the next level of competency and honing up skills with a global perspective.

Advertising

Advertising

“They were quarantined for 10 days after coming to the campus from their cadre. However, online training started on September 14, as per schedule, which they were attending from their accommodations,” he said.

Last weekend, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antibody tests were conducted on the quarantined officials, and results were out on Tuesday. Of them, seven tested positive.

“Today, we have started regular training for those who tested negative. Classes are being conducted outdoors as a precautionary measure,” the official said.

“We are facing the pandemic and police officers are the frontline force. All of them have worked as COVID warriors in their States, and for them the chance of infection was obviously high,” Mr. Karwal said, adding that some might have contracted the virus during their journey to Hyderabad. The infected officials were allowed to attend classes online.

He said the NPA could not suspend the training programmes as its alumni were battling from the front. “We are here to set an example,” he said.

Earlier this month, over 80 staff members at the academy tested positive for COVID-19. Most of them are non-gazetted officials and live in Site-A, located opposite the main campus. They are mainly attached to the maintenance and administrative wings.