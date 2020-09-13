7 arrested for trader’s murder

Hyderabad

The murder took place at Shivrampally on Tuesday

Seven people involved in the murder of a businessman from Kishanbagh were arrested by Rajendra Nagar police on Sunday. The offence took place at Shivrampally on Tuesday, after which the accused fled.

The arrested were identified as Syed Irfan (36), a footwear shop owner, Mohammed Attaullah (23), a labourer from Kalapather who was previously involved in another murder case, Shaik Khaled (23), a history-sheeter of Falaknuma police station, Mohd. Ziauddin (24), a car driver from Mailardevpally, Mohammed Waseem (24), another car driver, Ashraf Ali (21), a labourer and Kishan Rao (24), a driver from Rajendranagar.

Attaullah was involved in a murder case at Kalapather police station in 2018 and Khaled was involved in several cases, including a fake currency case at Kalapather in 2013, a bike theft case under Afzalgunj police station in 2017 and a grievously hurt case in Falaknuma last year, apart from a dacoity case in Shalibanda last year. Ziauddin is an accused in an attempt to murder case reported in Falaknuma police station limits last year, Rajendranagar ACP K. Ashok Chakravarthy said.

He said that Irfan ran a chit fund business and had to pay ₹5 lakh to a woman who is known to the victim, Mohammed Javed.

“However, Irfan could not pay her the full amount as he suffered losses following a fire at his workshop a few months ago,” he said.

As a result, Javed along with the woman went to Irfan’s workshop and demanded the money. Police said that Javed continued to demand the money, though the woman along with her children went abroad to stay with her husband. They returned to India about a month ago.

“As the victim abused Irfan in filthy language and threatened him with dire consequences, the latter along with his associates hatched a conspiracy to kill him. On Tuesday night, when Javed contacted Irfan, they went to a pani puri shop at Shivarampally and hacked him to death,” the ACP said. All the accused fled after that, police added.