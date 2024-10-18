GIFT a SubscriptionGift
69-year-old pedestrian dies 15-days after getting beaten up in Alwal road rage incident; two-wheeler driver arrested

Published - October 18, 2024 03:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Alwal police arrested the man involved in the road rage case which led to the death of a 69-year-old pedestrian on charges of culpable homicide which is a non-bailable offence.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 30 and the man, Anjaneyulu, a resident of Srinivas Nagar colony, succumbed to injuries on October 14.

“Anjaneyulu was on an evening walk when S. Deepak, a security guard by profession, passed by him on a two-wheeler with his wife and daughter. Anjaneyulu passed a remark about his driving when they crossed paths, to which Deepak parked his bike and charged at him, even as his wife tried to pull back. However, Deepak aggressively pushed Anjaneyulu to the ground, causing him a severe head injury,” said the police. The CCTV footage of this incident is viral on social media platforms. 

Anjaneyulu’s family was called to the spot and he was rushed to a private hospital. After about a fortnight of battling for his life, he succumbed on October 14. “We altered the section of the case to ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ and arrested Deepak,” added the police.

Hyderabad / Telangana

