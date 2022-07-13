69 inspectors of Hyderabad City Police transferred 

Hyderabad City Police commissioner C.V. Anand on Wednesday passed orders transferring 69 inspectors in various wings.

A release from the police stated that several senior officers participated in the process to decide on the inspectors’ suitability as Station House Officers (SHO) and for other key roles.

The transfers majorly involved officers who had completed three years of their tenure in the present place of posting. As a matter of policy, the release stated, a comprehensive inquiry of the officer was conducted before selecting them for the police units.

Mr. Anand, describing the misconduct of Marredpally SHO K. Nageshwar Rao in the alleged rape of a woman as “a criminal breach of trust”, cautioned all officers to uphold the professional values and maintaining honour of the uniform.

In addition to 11 inspectors in traffic police units, detective inspectors and central crime station officials, new SHOs were allotted to Panjagutta, Saifabad, Bahadurpura, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Narayanguda, Moghalpura, Asifnagar, Habeeb Nagar and Ramgopalpet.