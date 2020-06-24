₹6,886 cr. credited into 54.21 lakh farmers’ accounts in 48 hrs.

HYDERABAD

24 June 2020 19:51 IST

74,000 RoFR patta holders also received the benefit

Against the exercise of crediting the Rythu Bandhu investment support into the linked bank accounts of landholding farmers running into weeks in the past, the Agriculture Department with the cooperation of banks and Revenue department has credited ₹6,886.19 crore into the accounts of 54.21 lakh farmers in just 48 hours this year!

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy stated on Wednesday that the farmers who have been credited the Rythu Bandhu amount at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre also include 74,084 farmers having Recognition of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas in the Agency areas. They were extended a benefit of ₹124.23 crore for their land of about 2,48,500 acres. The total extent for which the benefit extended so far is about 1.38 crore acres.

No restrictions

The Minister reiterated that the amount has been credited to the account of farmers who were issued pattadar passbooks till June 16 and those who did not get the amount could meet the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) concerned for clarification. He however made it clear that there were no sanctions or restrictions on extending the benefit to any farmer.

He claimed that crediting of nearly ₹7,000 crore in a matter of 48 hours to the bank accounts of farmers during the sowing period of Vaanakalam crops indicates the government’s commitment and sincerity towards the farming community, with which the State has become the rice bowl of India in a matter of just six years.