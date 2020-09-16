₹67,000 cr. spent on urban infra: KTR

HYDERABAD

16 September 2020 23:09 IST

‘Nearly half of capital expenditure incurred on projects in GHMC limits’

The State government has incurred capital expenditure of over ₹67,000 crore during the last six years on developing various infrastructure projects.

Close to half of the capital expenditure amounting to ₹32,532 crore was incurred for the projects taken up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The expenditure incurred by the GHMC and other departments on projects in the GHMC limits was raised from the corporation’s own resources as well as funds raised through bonds and bank loans.

The strategic road development plan envisaging an investment of ₹8,410 crore and the two bedroom housing scheme with an estimated ₹9,714 crore formed the chief components of spending in the GHMC limits while land acquisition for road infrastructure and nalas and underground drainage was expected to cost over ₹8,300 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Assembly that several infrastructure projects like Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge were taken up for the development of Hyderabad as a world-class city. The government was spending around ₹24,000 crore for development of skyways with length of 137 km, 11 major road corridors spanning 166 km and other road development works for easing traffic congestion on the major roads.

The expenditure was in addition to the metro rail project with an estimated cost of ₹17,290 crore of which the L&T’s share was ₹15,644 crore and Hyderabad Metro Rail contributing the balance ₹1,646 crore, he said. He was participating in the short discussion on “civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC and its surrounding areas and also in other municipalities” that came up in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Minister rebutted Congress member Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s charge that the TRS government was appropriating credit of previous governments. He said the 10-year Congress rule saw a spending of ₹4,636 crore in GHMC area whereas the six-year TRS government had spent ₹32,532 crore in six years. He said he would convene a meeting with MIM MLAs on Monday.