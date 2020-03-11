655 State-cadre employees allotted back to TS power utilities

In yet another twist to the ongoing issue of division of the State-cadre employees between the power utilities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Supreme Court appointed one-man Dharmadhikari Committee has allotted 655 employees from the AP utilities to Telangana, the same number it had allocated from Telangana to AP in its “final report” on December 26 last year.

In its supplementary report to the “final report” issued on Wednesday, Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari allocated 655 employees other than those relieved by Telangana utilities following the final report from AP utilities to Telangana with a direction to AP utilities to allow the 655 employees relieved by Telangana to join the duties in AP without break in their service.

The Dharmadhikari Committee has already identified and allocated 71 employees from AP utilities to Telangana – 30 from AP Transco to TS Transco, 26 from AP Genco to TS Genco and 15 from APSPDCL to TSSPDCL. It has asked the AP utilities to identify the remaining 584 employees and allocate them to Telangana by March 30.

“It is nothing but stirring up the hornet’s nest again as the supplementary orders are likely to create more confusion in the issue settled by the committee in December last. It will again cause a lot of heartburn among the employees in Telangana utilities who already feel discriminated even after the formation of Telangana since the supplementary orders practically amount to all 1,157 (AP-native) employees bing allotted back to Telangana”, said a senior official of Telangana.

The Dharmadhikari Committee held a meeting in New Delhi on February 23 with the sub-committee comprising the senior executives of the AP and Telangana utilities. The meeting was held following the Supreme Court direction to look into the plea of AP utilities and employees’ plea again as they had approached it in January complaining that the “final allocation” was not made in full accordance with the modalities finalised.

“It’s a huge injustice to Telangana employees again as the utilities here have to bear all the 1,157 AP-native employees, denying Telangana employees their due share in promotions and senior positions. In addition, Telangana utilities have already voluntarily taken 229 native employees then working in AP. We are planning to move the Supreme Court seeking justice,” president of Telangana State Power Engineers Association P. Ratnakar Rao told The Hindu.