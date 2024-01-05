650 kg. ganja worth around ₹1.62 crore seized

January 05, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Lakshmidevipalli police have busted an inter-State ganja smuggling racket by seizing 650 kg of the produce from a lorry and by arresting two crew members of the Rajasthan-bound lorry during a vehicle checking drive at Regalla crossroads near Kothagudem on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as Sundar Ram, 32, the lorry driver-cum-owner, and Suresh, 23, cleaner of the lorry, both from Rajasthan.

Efforts are on to arrest three more members of the racket, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one from Rajasthan, police said.

The value of the seized ganja is estimated around ₹1.62 crore.