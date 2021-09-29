63 GPs in M’Nagar achieve 100% vaccination

Officials take up door-to-door survey to identify uncovered persons

A special initiative taken up by the administration of Mahabubnagar district with the help of door-to-door survey and formation of committees from mandal level has helped 63 gram panchayats in the district achieve 100% vaccination of the eligible population – all those above 18 years of age.

The 63 villages in 14 mandals have achieved the distinction of getting all their eligible population inoculated on September 27. According to the officials, several other gram panchayats and municipal wards were engaged in stepping up inoculation to achieve 100% vaccination to fight COVID-19 virus effectively.

District Collector S. Venkata Rao stated that the special drive was being taken up in a campaign mode. Efforts were being made to identify the eligible persons who were yet to get their first jab with door-to-door survey in villages and municipal wards.

Based on the information gathered through the door-to-door survey, Asha and Anganwadi workers and Self-Help Group women were visiting door-to-door to bring all uncovered persons to the vaccination centres for inoculation. After vaccination of all eligible persons in a house, the teams were pasting stickers of 100% vaccination.

Involvement of gram panchayat ward members, sarpanches and other elected representatives till mandal level and participation of all government staff had made 100% vaccination in 63 gram panchayats and one ward of Bhoothpur municipality possible so far.

Two gram panchayats of Addakal mandal, 2 in Bhoothpur, 6 in Balanagar, 4 in C.C. Kunta, 5 in Devarakadra, 4 in Gandeed, 9 in Hanwada, 3 in Jadcherla, 5 in Koilkonda, 5 in Mahabubnagar, 5 in Midjil, 4 in Musapet, 5 in Nawabpet and 4 in Rajapur mandal achieved 100% vaccination so far.