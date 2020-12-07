622 cases recorded on Saturday

HYDERABAD

07 December 2020 00:19 IST

Telangana recorded 622 COVID-19 cases on Saturday when as many as 57,308 samples were put to test. The results of 848 persons are awaited. Two more COVID patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,472.

The fresh cases include 104 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 51 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 55 from Rangareddy. The lowest of two cases each were recorded in Narayanpet and Jogulamba-Gadwal.

From March 2 to December 5, a total of 57,79,490 samples have been examined and 2,73,341 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,125 were active while 2,63,744 have recovered.

