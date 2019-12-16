6.2 million students participate in biggest inter-school quiz contest

Discovery School Super League, 2019 (DSSL) - India’s biggest national-level inter-school contest, has attracted more than 6.2 million students from 17,000 schools across the country.

Top three winning teams of the League and their teacher will win a paid trip to NASA from the organisers. Moreover, the competition is being telecast on Discovery Channel.

The Hindu is the partner for the event.

The exam is divided into stages. In stage-I, two toppers at school-level (one in each category) of the written quiz -- will represent the school. In stage 2, where two toppers at school-level (one in each category), will qualify for stage 3 to represent their state.

The second round of the competition was held in Warangal and Nizamabad on Sunday.

Stage 1 of Discovery School Super League exam is a school-level exam which was conducted across 85 schools of old Nizamabad district -- and 2 students from each school were selected - 1 student representing junior category(4th-6th class) and 1 student representing senior category (7th – 9th class).

In stage 2 of Discovery School Super League, which was conducted on Sunday in Haritha Indur Inn, saw a participation of 164 students, whose results will be further processed for selection into stage 3.

Stage 3 is a TV show which will be telecast in Discovery Channel (dates to be finalised) -- and 2 students will be selected from Telangana after similar stage 2 exams across all districts of Telangana, who will vie against other States stage 2 winners. The purpose of the DSSL is to unearth science and math geniuses from different parts of the country, said Syed, AVP Marketing at BYJU’s.

He thanked The Hindu for supporting the event.

The DSSL is a critical-thinking and aptitude-based competition that provides a unique platform for students to compete and win laurels for themselves and their schools.