619-km padayatra from Bhadradri to Tirumala

Padayatra members before launching their programme at Bhadrachalam.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 October 2020 22:59 IST

A 619-km padayatra, launched by a group of denizens of Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy, to the famous Tirumala hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh two days ago, passed through the coal belt region of Kothagudem on Friday en route its destination.

According to sources, three directors of a Bhadrachalam-based private educational institution – G Veerendra Chowdary and Y Venkateshwarlu, medico B Nagasantosh and two others — embarked on the foot march after performing special puja at the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

The team led by Mr Veerendra Chowdary conducted similar padayatra in leap years – 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.The yatra is intended to invoke divine blessings for the well-being of the mankind, universal peace and prosperity, sources added.

Advertising

Advertising