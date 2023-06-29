61,092 candidates qualify in TS ICET-2023

June 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

As many as 61,092 (86.17%) of the total 70,900 candidates, who appeared for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET)-2023, qualified in the entrance test.

Results of the (TS ICET)-2023 held for admission into MBA and MCA courses in Telangana, were declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman R Limbadri at the Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor Thatikonda Ramesh and others were present.

Nukala Sharan Kumar of Huzurnagar in Suryapet district bagged the first rank while N Sai Naveen of Hyderabad and Ravi Teja of Medchal Malkajgiri district secured the second and third ranks, respectively

Among the qualified candidates 29,618 are male, 31,473 are female and one transgender.