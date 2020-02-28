₹603 crore for compensatory afforestation

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020

CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation) Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday has approved proposals for funding of ₹603 crore towards compensatory afforestation efforts in the State for the coming financial year. The proposals will be sent to the Central government for approval, a statement from the Telangana Forest department has informed. The Centre has allocated ₹901 cr. towards CAMPA funding for the State between 2014-15 and 2018-19, of which more than 99% has been spent, PCCF(CAMPA), Lokesh Jaiswal said. For the current year, the allocations were ₹500 crore. All the works have been audited and reports have been submitted to the Central government, he said.

Proposals for the next year are based on the field reports for stabilisation of forest lands, and rejuvenation action plan.

The meeting chaired by PCCF and Head of Forest Force R.Shoba had attendance from the departments of Finance, Rural Development, Agriculture and Tribal Welfare, apart from Forest officials.

