6,026 test COVID positive in State, 52 succumb

There is a small dip in the number of COVID positive cases with 6,026 on Wednesday, compared to 6,361 cases detected on Tuesday, with the number of tests conducted showing a rise at 79,824 as against 77,435 tests conducted the day before.

The official death toll count, however, rose by one to 52 from 51. The total number of active cases rose to 77,127 across Telangana and the majority of cases continued to be from the twin cities and suburbs.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said in the official bulletin issued on Thursday that the fatality rate across TS is about 0.54% less than the national average of 1.1%. The number of people recovered is 6,551 and it means about 3.96 lakh persons have recovered from coronavirus, the recovery rate being 83.24% and more than the national average of 82% whereas the total number of those infected from last year is around 4.76 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) leads the number of cases with 1,115 followed by Medchal-Malakajgiri 418, RangaReddy 403 and Sangareddy 231. There has been marked rise in the cases where municipal polls have been conducted recently with Nalgonda showing 368 cases, Siddipet 231, Khammam 205, Warangal Urban 224 and Warangal Rural 133 cases. Other districts with significant positive cases are Karimnagar 223, Nagarkurnool 206 and Medak 205.

Official figures show a noticeable spike in COVID cases from the districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, Mulug, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool in the last one week, whereas there is a slight fall in cases in the districts in and around the capital. Cases are less in the districts of Nirmal 41, Narayanpet 50, Kumarambheem Asifabad 52, Adilabad 56, Jangoan 60, Jayashankar Bhupalapally 75 and Rajanna Sircilla 76.

An interesting pattern is discernible in the current second wave with people in the age group of 21-30 and 31-40 being infected more. From among the COVID positive men, 21.6% each belong to these two age groups while for women, it is 8.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Men in the age groups of 41-50 form 17.6% of cases and 14.5% are in the 51-60 age group. In case of women, 41-50 age group form 6.5% of cases.