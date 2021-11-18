60,000 applications for liquor shops

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:12 IST

Over 60,000 applications were received by the authorities to get licence for running liquor shops in the State as the deadline for the purpose ended but there were long queues of applicants even beyond the time who were waiting at excise stations to submit the papers on Thursday evening.

The applications were made for 2,620 shops, which was 404 more than the existing ones.

The State government allotted 363 shops (15 per cent) for Gouds, 262 (10 per cent) for SCs and 131 (5 per cent) for STs. The applications were collected with a non-refundable fee of ₹2 lakh.

The government had received a total of 48,784 applications with a fee of ₹2 lakh on the previous occasion two years ago.