Hyderabad

60,000 applications for liquor shops

Over 60,000 applications were received by the authorities to get licence for running liquor shops in the State as the deadline for the purpose ended but there were long queues of applicants even beyond the time who were waiting at excise stations to submit the papers on Thursday evening.

The applications were made for 2,620 shops, which was 404 more than the existing ones.

The State government allotted 363 shops (15 per cent) for Gouds, 262 (10 per cent) for SCs and 131 (5 per cent) for STs. The applications were collected with a non-refundable fee of ₹2 lakh.

The government had received a total of 48,784 applications with a fee of ₹2 lakh on the previous occasion two years ago.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 10:12:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/60000-applications-for-liquor-shops/article37567828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY