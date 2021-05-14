6,000 masks distributed to tribals

HYDERABAD

14 May 2021 22:29 IST

Yashoda Foundation, a CSR initiative of Yashoda Hospitals group, distributed 6,000 masks to people living in interior tribal villages of Tiryani mandal in Asifabad district.

The masks were handed over with the help of police. They were made of reusable cloth by self-help groups of Sircilla, a release said.

The masks were distributed to tribals of Gond and Kolam clans in Mangi, Pangidimadara, Rompally, Gundala and Gudipeta villages.

