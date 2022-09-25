600 students participate in chemical engineering conference in NIT Warangal

Special Correspondent
September 25, 2022 23:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, in association with the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers – Hyderabad Regional Centre (IIChE-HRC) organised its annual flagship event, SCHEMCON-2022, 18 th annual session of Chemical Engineering Students’ Congress, in Hanamkonda on September 23 and 24.

The two-day event provided a platform for chemical engineers interested in innovation and professional growth to explore a wide range of topics from cutting-edge research and new technologies to emerging growth areas in chemical engineering, according to a press release.

It enabled the participants to interact with prominent industry leaders and subject experts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With Sustainable Technological Advancements in Chemical Industries-2022 (STAC-2022) as its key theme, SCHEMCON-2022 was primarily aimed at exploring recent developments and trends in chemical engineering.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of over 600 students from various parts of the country in both online and offline modes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

It witnessed numerous sessions, including keynote lectures, technical quizzes, paper and poster presentations, panel discussions involving industry-research-lab-academic interaction.

A host of distinguished personalities across various disciplines of academic and scientific communities addressed different sessions of the two-day event.

Prominent among those who attended the event included chief scientist-G of IICT Hyderabad, S Sridhar, and scientist F & Team Leader of Centre for Solar Energy Materials, ARCI, Hyderabad, Dr S Sakthivel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
engineering
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app