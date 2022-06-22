600-odd aspirants from Telangana, AP crack UPSC Prelims

Mains to be held from September 16

Results of the Civil Services preliminary exam were declared on Wednesday, and about 600 to 650 aspirants are estimated to have qualified from Telanagana and Andhra Pradesh.

At the all-India level, 13,090 aspirants were declared as qualified for the Main examination.

The prelims were conducted on June 5 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results and other instructions are displayed on ‘upsc.gov.in’.

As many as 80,707 candidates had applied from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but only 41,909 appeared for the exam. The number of aspirants from Hyderabad who wrote the test stood at 26,083, the highest in the Telugu-speaking states.

As per the programme of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests -2022 released by UPSC, the Main exams would be held from September 16, for a period of five days. Usually, the compulsory papers are conducted first, followed by optional papers and qualifying papers. Results of the Mains are expected by the mid-December 2022.

About 2,600 aspirants are expected to be shortlisted for the personality test and 1,011 aspirants are likely to be finally certified for appointment. In Telangana, the centre for the Mains would be Hyderabad and in Andhra Pradesh, it would be Vijayawada.

Brain Tree director V. Gopalakrishna said candidates who have not qualified should use the opportunity to prepare for the forthcoming Group-I examination. This step, apart from improving their chances for success at Group I, would also help them sustain their motivation for next year’s Civils.