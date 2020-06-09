Hyderabad

₹ 600 crore for Smart City works

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar talking to newsmen about the Smart City programme works in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar talking to newsmen about the Smart City programme works in Karimnagar on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

Fresh funding gives project in Karimnagar further boost

Karimnagar Smart City project works got further boost with the administration sanctioning works to the tune of over ₹ 600 crore during the year 2020-2021.

Already, Smart City road works, beautification of Housing Board colony and Ambedkar stadium, construction of parks at the Arts College grounds etc are progressing at a steady pace. Now during this year, the town secured additional funds for more beautification works.

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Tuesday, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said a state-of-the-art traffic island would be developed at Alugunur crossroads. In order to provide lung space for people of the town, the shores of LMD reservoir extending to 4.5 km will be lined with plantations, walking track, fountains. As part of the Manair River Front, he said that the government had already sanctioned five check-dams in Manair river to store water up to Chegurthi village at a cost of ₹ 70 crore. He said that the Smart City project had allocated over ₹ 100 crore for 24x7 water supply in the town. They would also develop integrated command control and launch e-buses in the town. Besides, the government had decided to install CCTV cameras at a cost of ₹ 21 crore. ₹ 60 crore was collected for solid waste management programme of removing over 2 lakh metric tonnes of garbage from the shores of LMD.

As part of e-learning and Smart Classroom programme, all the government schools will be computerised at a cost of ₹ 11.3 crore. They would install integrated traffic signals at a cost of ₹ 5.6 crore in the town. The underground drainage system would be also completed under the programme.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:26:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/600-crore-for-smart-city-works/article31789932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY