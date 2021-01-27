‘60% parents gave consent to send their children to schools’

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has said that 60% of parents gave consent to send their children to schools, when they reopen on February 1.

She told a meeting of District Education officers and District Intermediate Education officers that it was not compulsory for children to go to schools. They would be permitted to attend classes only if their parents gave consent.

Depending on their parents’ preferences, children could either opt for physical attendance in schools or online classes. Since lakhs of children will go to schools, it was necessary that the managements took complete COVID precautions.

It was their responsibility to instil confidence in parents about the safety of their children in schools. The district level education committees will prepare action plans and monitor the functioning of schools.

Only fresh rice and other edible items should be used in mid-day meal (MDM) programme. Also, classrooms should be regularly sanitised and thermal screening applied on all children. As 70% syllabus was already covered by online classes, the teachers should focus on addressing the doubts of children and completing the remaining syllabus.

Ms. Reddy said the government will announce the details of Intermediate exams in a week. The practical classes for Intermediate second year science students should be conducted along with regular syllabus.