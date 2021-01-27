‘60% parents gave consent to send their children to schools’

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy has said that 60% of parents gave consent to send their children to schools, when they reopen on February 1.
She told a meeting of District Education officers and District Intermediate Education officers that it was not compulsory for children to go to schools. They would be permitted to attend classes only if their parents gave consent.
Depending on their parents’ preferences, children could either opt for physical attendance in schools or online classes. Since lakhs of children will go to schools, it was necessary that the managements took complete COVID precautions.
It was their responsibility to instil confidence in parents about the safety of their children in schools. The district level education committees will prepare action plans and monitor the functioning of schools.
Only fresh rice and other edible items should be used in mid-day meal (MDM) programme. Also, classrooms should be regularly sanitised and thermal screening applied on all children. As 70% syllabus was already covered by online classes, the teachers should focus on addressing the doubts of children and completing the remaining syllabus.
Ms. Reddy said the government will announce the details of Intermediate exams in a week. The practical classes for Intermediate second year science students should be conducted along with regular syllabus.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath