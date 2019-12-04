60 new garbage transfer stations to be identified

The GHMC is going to further decentralise garbage collection, by identifying sites for setting up smaller transfer stations in a month or two.

The proposal is directed towards increasing the frequency of garbage collection, said GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said initially the corporation was planning to launch 60 new transfer stations, smaller than the existing ones.

It was also proposed to set up collection points for construction and demolition waste near every such transfer station.

“If the results are encouraging, we will increase the locations to 300 in five to six months,” he said.

The waste-to-energy plant at Jawaharnagar landfill would become operational by January-end, and another would be launched by June-July. Both together would use up to 2,300 metric tonnes of garbage, while about 2,500 MT was being used for composting.

To process the remainder from the 6,400 MT daily garbage collected from the city, four or five new dump yard sites would be identified in a year, said Mr. Lokesh Kumar, emphasising that the GHMC aimed to bring the city garbage down to zero through all these efforts.

As part of the construction and demolition waste collection drive, a total of 13,821 MT of debris haf been collected across the city, he said.

On the Layout Regularisation Scheme, the Commissioner said a total of 28,000 LRS applications needed to be processed before December 31. Officials would be available at circle and zonal offices between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. every day, and efforts were being made to contact all applicants through call centres, and voice and text messages. The aim was to contact each applicant at least 10 to 12 times so as not to miss anyone.

The Comprehensive Road Maintenance project, aimed at handing over maintenance of 709 km of major thoroughfares in the city to private agencies, would be grounded on December 10, said Mr. Lokesh Kumar.

This apart, concrete roads were being laid in small stretches of 10 to 40 metres, where water-logging had been a chronic problem. The government had directed development of 10 km of concrete roads in each constituency, using Vacuum De-watered Cement Concrete (VDCC) to avoid frequent damage to the road, he said.

Works worth ₹284 crore had already been sanctioned for, among others, road repairs and maintenance.

It was hoped that SRDP works, stopped owing to lack of funds, would be resumed once bank loans were finalised. Already, tendering process was on, and the bids would be opened on December 7. About ₹400 crore to ₹500 crore would be needed for land acquisition alone. Proposal to facilitate online transactions in transferable developmental rights (TDRs) through TDR banks had been sent to the government for approval.

The Commissioner said about 35 locations had been identified for construction of bus-bays.